TOWANDA — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced this afternoon that Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman is facing 10 felony charges, including three for sexual assaulting former female clients from his time as a private attorney.
Shapiro said that a grand jury heard from "numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence."
“Five women, independent of one another, experienced the same pattern of advances, coercion, and assault at the hands of Mr. Salsman when he was a defense attorney. They had to rely on Salsman to be their advocate, to represent them at a time they felt powerless, and instead they were preyed upon,” said Shapiro.
Salsman faces more than a dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of prostitution.
Shapiro noted that his office has arrested many "corrupt" public officials, including both Democrats and Republicans. Salsman is the 88th public official to face charges in Shapiro's tenure.
"We don't care what party you are. Here's what we care about: If you broke the law, and Chad Salsman did. Given his conduct as a private attorney and given his efforts to impede this investigation as district attorney, he has compromised the sacred public trust and he is not fit to serve as district attorney. He is not fit to serve as the chief law enforcement official in this county. I believe he can no longer perform his duties," Shapiro said.
"My office will continue to battle public corruption all throughout the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how you try to make the system work for you, no one is above the law," the attorney general added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.