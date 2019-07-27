TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday signed a letter of intent with Split Rock Services to make the company the county’s response team for hazardous material.
The designation is pending the approval of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) naming Split Rock as a certified hazardous material response team.
“We’ve been an environmental company for several years already,” Split Rock co-owner Ken Higley said. “And we can already do 99 percent of the things required for things in the gas and oil industry.”
Commissioners stated that examples of the types of cleanups Split Rock would do for the county and has experience with are situations like natural gas industry truck spills, which sometimes contain hazardous waste.
“But for entities in this county like Dupont or GTP, cleaning up a potential situation there is a whole different ball game and requires completely different equipment,” Higley said.
As such, gaining certification would help Split Rock apply for grants to purchase the necessary equipment and apparatus required for such emergencies, he explained.
Commissioners noted that there were advantages for Bradford County to have a local company provide the hazardous material coverage for the region.
“Previously, our coverage for this kind of stuff came from Luzerne County,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “So it’s great to be able to have a local company with local people in a centralized location in Wysox to be able to provide this coverage.”
