TOWANDA — More than 16,000 Bradford County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including over 13,000 who have completed their vaccine series.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 13,808 are now fully vaccinated. This is 1,305 more than last week. Another 2,999 residents have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, 450 more than last week.
Bradford County has seen 4,820 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, which is 105 more than last week. Another 979 probable cases are estimated — 22 more than last week — for a combined total of confirmed and probable in the range of 5,799.
One more death attributed to COVID-19 in the last seven days brings the county’s total death toll to 89.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area has broken the thousand mark with 1,021 total confirmed cases, an increase of 22 in seven days. Another 104 probable cases are estimated for Sayre, an increase of seven. Athens (18810) follows with the second most in the county, with 617 confirmed and 70 probable, an increase of five and one, respectively.
Six other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 200 confirmed cases since last March: Towanda has had 582 confirmed and 163 probable, an increase of five and two, respectively, in the last seven days. Troy shows 448 confirmed and 54 probable, an increase of four and two. Canton has had 312 confirmed and 55 probable, an increase of 13 and three. Wyalusing has 280 confirmed and 64 probable, an increase of six confirmed. Gillett shows 260 confirmed and 44 probable, an increase of five and two. Rome has had 216 confirmed cases and 35 probable, an increase of nine and one.
In Tioga County, Pa., the total number of confirmed cases recorded is 2,460, which is 38 more than last week. Another 466 cases are thought to be probable, 17 more than last week. The county’s COVID-19 death count remains at 104.
Out of the county’s 40,591 residents, 9,658 are fully vaccinated. This is 258 more than last week. Another 3,000 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, 180 more than last week.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has had 679 confirmed cases and 110 probable, an increase of seven and four, respectively, in the last seven days; Mansfield shows 318 confirmed and 66 probable, an increase of seven and seven. Cases in Westfield still sit below the 200 mark and are increasing at a glacial pace comparatively with 179 confirmed and 27 probable, an increase of only two and one.
In Tioga County, N.Y., the total number of confirmed cases is 3,697, which is 56 more than last week. The number of active cases in the county has decreased from 86 to 72 over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 death toll has increased from 75 to 76 in the last week.
Out of the county’s 48,560 residents, 14,839 are fully vaccinated. This is 1,430 more than last week. Another 2,671 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, 667 less than last week.
Chemung County’s total confirmed cases is now 7,405. This is 143 more than last week. The Town of Chemung has had 231 cases — an increase of four in seven days — while cases from Van Etten still sit at 74.
There are 42 active cases in the county, an increase of 32 in seven days. The county’s death count has also gone up by one, for a total of 91.
Of the county’s 83,456 residents, 27,158 are fully vaccinated. This is 1,560 more than last week. Another 3,500 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, 771 less than last week.
