TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners voted to approve an application for $5.4 million in the form of a Community Development Block grant from the federal government.
The commissioners intend to use the money to help the county rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes expenses accrued by the county, according to commissioners.
Other portions of the funds would be allotted to local fire departments that have lost their ability to fundraise through events like carnivals.
Additionally, the grant would be used to provide relief to local businesses that were forced to close during the pandemic, and are currently only able to operate at 50 percent capacity.
A member of the public asked the commissioners if they have received guidance from Harrisburg as to what follows the Green Phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
“The answer is a very simple and concise no,” Chairman Daryl Miller said. “We are getting no direction as to what’s next.”
Miller said that he believes businesses in Bradford County can operate safely, and that people should be able to determine how much of a risk they are willing to take.
“Yet we’ve got Harrisburg telling us that we’re stuck in this Green Phase without any path beyond green,” Miller said. “And really, it is painful for the business community. I talk to them all the time, and it is just completely frustrating.”
