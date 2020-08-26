Longtime State Rep. Tina Pickett is urging the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education to offer more consistent guidance for schools as many finish preparations to welcome students back.
Pickett sent the letter last week following the release of updated guidance requiring students to wear masks for most of the school day. It was signed by 41 of her colleagues in the House of Representatives.
“This mandate is not what our children, parents and school officials needed when looking to the administration for consistency and certainty in reopening for in-person learning,” Pickett wrote. “For months, both lawmakers and school officials have asked for guidance on how to reopen safely. Instead, your departments have issued conflicting and contradictory guidance and mandates, often late in the stages of preparation.”
During a press briefing last week, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the update simply “clarified” the previous guidance, and having students wear masks throughout the day was the administration’s intent all along.
The update came after many school districts unveiled and approved health and safety plans that implemented socially distanced classrooms, the use of shielding on desks for mask breaks, and other social distancing measures so that students only had to wear face coverings when absolutely necessary.
“It is very clear that young people can spread this virus, and we want to protect against anybody getting sick but particularly outbreaks, and so that’s my biggest concern,” Levine said.
Under the updated guidance, students are allowed to take a break from wearing a face covering for no longer than 10 minutes when they are spaced at least 6 feet apart. They can also remove face coverings when they create an unsafe condition or while eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart.
“Moving forward, we request that any guidance on reopening prioritize local control, reopening schools to in-person education, and clarity and certainty for school leaders,” Pickett added. “We trust you will work with us — and not against us — in attaining these shared goals.”
