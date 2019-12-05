ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A house fire that occurred near New Albany on Wednesday morning proved deadly, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.

Carman stated in a press release Wednesday that the human remains discovered at approximately 11:45 a.m. following the fire are believed to be 71-year-old Richard J. Bongiovanni, who resided at the Pelton Jill Road residence.

An autopsy is scheduled for today at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. No further information was released as of press time Wednesday.

