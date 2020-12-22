ATHENS TOWNSHIP — For the sixth straight year, the Athens Township Police Benevolent Association will be helping families in the Athens Area School District have a Merry Christmas thanks to the annual Sirens for Santa program.
The Sirens for Santa campaign will be giving 22 families — including 43 children — Christmas presents this holiday season.
The children will be getting pairs of jeans, sweatshirts, sneakers — some will get Carhart coats — and of course each child will receive plenty of toys.
“It’s just awesome. We have such direct contact with the children in our community, not only as police officers but with the School Resource Officers, so we see day-to-day how children are in need and whatever the circumstance, it’s not their fault the situation they’re in,” said Athens Township Police Benevolent Association President Tom VanFleet.
VanFleet noted that this year’s Sirens for Santa program was obviously different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s grown from year to year. We’ve backed down a little bit this year opposed to last year with everything going on with COVID. We really wanted to be able to concentrate on the kids we had,” said VanFleet, who noted that the Athens Township PBA spent over $12,000 on kids this year.
One change that was made was how the program was executed. In a normal year, a large number of volunteers would be wrapping the gifts and police officers would then deliver the presents to the kids. This year, families will pull up to the Athens Township Fire Hall and the Athens School Resource Officers will put the gifts in their trunks.
“With COVID, we have relied on a little fewer volunteers just to keep everybody safe. What you see here is we’re going to have all of our School Resource Officers in the Athens School District handing out the gifts to the families,” VanFleet explained.
The Sirens for Santa program is able to continue delivering holiday cheer each year thanks to generous donations and grants, according to VanFleet.
“We received a big donation from the Dandy last year, they’ve been a great supporter from year to year. We’ve also got a grant from Walmart and a grant from Southern Tier Tuesdays that helped a lot. We also received a major donation from local residents — Kim Rickert and Brian Selberg — that really helped out a lot,” VanFleet said.
Thanks to the donation from Rickert and Selberg, each family will also receive a $100 gift card from Aldi’s this year.
VanFleet and the entire Athens Township PBA enjoy putting on the Sirens for Santa program each year and believe it’s a worthy cause.
“We figure by doing this it makes their Christmas and holiday season a little brighter,” VanFleet said. “Also, with the clothing, we want them to really fit in with the other students in school and really prevent any type of bullying or anything that they might be a victim of. That’s why we generally get the best stuff we can get.”
