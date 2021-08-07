TIOGA CENTER – After Dr. David Hamilton resigned from the superintendent position at Tioga Central School District, the search for a new candidate to fill that role led to none other than Tioga’s high school principal, Josh Roe. Eight months after Hamilton’s resignation, Roe officially took on his new responsibilities last month.
According to Roe, he didn’t always have his eyes set on becoming an educator. He began his own college education studying computer science before eventually making the transition to education.
“[I] realized if I sat at a computer for seven to eight hours a day I would go crazy,” Roe said. “I’m very social by nature [so] I took that skill and found a passion for teaching.”
Roe’s career in education started in 1998, when he began teaching upper-level math at Tioga for grades 10 through 12. He noted that Tioga is the only district he has ever worked in.
“This is my one and only school,” said Roe. “I fell in love with this school pretty early. The culture here, the expectations for kids, the kids themselves, the behavior, the work-ethic of this rural school was something special that I noticed very quickly.”
He went on to say that he has never felt any desire to leave Tioga or look elsewhere for other opportunities.
Roe became the high school principal in 2015, moving into administration much sooner than he had anticipated.
“In 2003 I went and got my administrative for a rainy day,” Roe said. “I had no official plans to move into administration — and obviously it took me another 12 years before I before I decided that I was going to make the jump into administration.”
“I was really, really happy with the position I was in, I loved teaching for this district, so I wasn’t in any rush by any stretch of the imagination,” he continued. “I didn’t think I would be making the transition to an administrator even when I did. I thought it was pretty early for my timeline.”
Roe’s indicated that while the idea of superintendency has always been in the back of his mind, he never gave it much thought until two years ago.
“In my role as high school principal I had been doing some tasks along the district level [so] I thought that I would probably put my hat in the ring when the position opened itself.”
Roe noted that while he was a teacher he measured his own success by the success of his students. When he became principal, his measurement had to be adjusted as well.
“[I had to] change the model of what I deemed successful to not only my students being successful, but my teachers finding success in what they were doing,” said Roe, “and trying to help them do whatever needed to be done so that they could be successful through the eyes of the kids.”
Making the move to superintendency, Roe noted that he has “jumped another level away from the kids,” and his model of success will have to change once more. He said that he’s not sure what that will look like, because he hasn’t yet been superintendent while school is in session. But he knows the students will still play a large role in his success.
“I’m in this business because of the satisfaction that I gained from seeing kids succeed,” said Roe. “Obviously [this is a] different role: I work with administrators, who then work with teachers, who then work with kids ... but for me to be successful here I have to keep some type of connection to the student body.”
The transition has gone as smoothly as possible, with Roe taking the reins from Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor. Roe indicated that he took many notes from Taylor’s work, which he hopes to apply to his own efforts.
“Watching the transition from the former superintendent back to Scot Taylor and seeing how the community and how this district and the staff and the students responded to having a person that really understands Tioga, and how important that is to them, that was very, very educational in this position,” said Roe. “His connection to this district and the fact that he’s devoted his life and his career to this district resonates with people.”
“I think you would be hard-pressed to find any decision Scot Taylor made that didn’t have the best interests of the students first and foremost,” Roe continued. “That is just a great perspective for an administrator who is another step removed from students.”
When asked what has been the most challenging so far, Roe said that taking on the new role at the tail end of the pandemic added some extra frustrations.
“I would love to be able to announce to my community the way the school is going to be opening here in September,” said Roe. “Unfortunately, I can’t announce that because we haven’t been given really any definitive guidance from the State Education Department or the governor’s office.”
Roe said that Tioga is developing a plan, but it all may change depending on what announcements come from the state.
“Right now we are planning in the dark,” said Roe.
Roe said he has set himself a deadline of the week of August 16 to announce Tioga’s reopening plan, regardless of whether or not the district has received word from the state.
“My hope is that in September we open with a very traditional-looking school year — with regard to one bus run, one schedule — district wide,” Roe said. “That’s my hope, and that’s the way we’re planning, without remote instruction.”
“We know that remote instruction is not the best model for students,” he continued. “We have the data from these last 18 months to prove that remote instruction is not a successful model for teaching kids.”
Roe indicated that masking and social distancing requirements will all be decided by guidance from the state.
While many factors are not yet finalized, Roe said he is excited to take on the next school year in his new role as superintendent.
“I’m looking forward to having 1,000 kids in person — see them show up, get their meals, get their instruction, and just have a quality educational experience,” said Roe. “I really would like to bring back an experience in schools that kids look forward to.”
