DUI
Katelyn Marie Roach, 18, no town of residence provided, was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, intentional possession of a controlled substance of a person not registered, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sayre police, Roach, who was wanted on warrants out of Bradford County, was found driving down Cayuta Street in Sayre Borough around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 26. After checking her records, the officer notified other patrolmen stationed nearby on Spring Street , who were able to stop her 2008 Nissan X-Terra.
After being placed in custody for her warrants, police found a small THC dab and a glass smoking device with marijuana residue at the scene, according to court documents. She later admitted to having a small baggie of crack in her crotch, which was uncovered by a female officer at the police department. Police noted that Roach also had blood shot eyes, smelled of marijuana, and had small green leaves on her tongue.
According to police, Roach admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine recently, and failed field sobriety testing. Blood testing showed the presence of amphetamine (33+-8 ng/mL), methamphetamine (170 +-50 ng/mL), 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC (3.6 +-.7 ng/mL), delta-9 carboxy THC (30 +-5 ng/mL), and delta-9 THC (11 +-2 ng/mL).
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.
Retail theft
Ronald Reed Franks, 56, of Quakertown, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly stealing several items from Walmart’s sporting goods department on Jan. 16 and then leaving the store.
According to Athens Township police, Franks took $578.26 worth of items. He and his vehicle were caught on surveillance. Attempts to contact Franks using contact information provided by the Richland Township Police Department were initially unsuccessful. However, Franks ended up calling police back on Jan. 22 and admitted to the theft after police told him they had video footage of the thefts.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
DUI
Adam Bradley Brady, 36, no address provided, faces the misdemeanor charges of DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, two counts of DUI controlled substance, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sayre Borough police, two patrolmen found a 2017 Honda CRV parked in the American Legion parking lot shortly after midnight on Jan. 3. Police found a small baggie with green leafy substance and glass smoking device inside the vehicle, and could smell marijuana. Police said Brady performed poorly during field sobriety testing. Blood testing showed the presence of amphetamine (32 +-7 ng/mL), methamphetamine (430 +-12- ng/mL), clonazepam (19 +-4 ng/mL), 7-amino clonazepam (27 +-5 ng/mL), 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC (1.2 +-.2 ng/mL), delta-9 THC (1.2 +-.4 ng/mL), buprenorphine-free (.57 +-.15) and norbuprenorphine-free (.79 +-.29 ng/mL).
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.
Assault
Dean Gregory Veleker, 32, of Towanda, faces the charged of felony aggravated assault, and the misdemeanor charges of simple assault and harassment following a Jan. 26 incident in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Room.
According to Sayre Borough police, Veleker was being evaluated on a mental health evaluation that morning when he attempted to leave and punched one victim in the side of the head. Veleker ended up restrained after struggling with several hospital personnel and was sedated by the time police arrived.
Veleker was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Assault
James Steven Kithcart, 33, of Towanda, was charged with the felony of aggravated assault – attempt to cause SBI or cause injury with extreme indifference, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault, and a simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 20, a trooper was dispatched to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for a report of an assault that occurred the night before.
The trooper learned in an interview with the victim that they had checked into the Walk-In Guthrie Clinic in North Towanda Township immediately after the incident, where an x-ray showed that they had a collapsed lung. The victim was advised to go to the ER and they went to the hospital where further evaluation revealed that they also suffered a fractured rib in addition to the collapsed lung, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said that Kithcart had entered their residence with a key and was woken up as he was opening their bedroom door with a key. Court documents show that Kithcart yelled at them, threw them onto the bed, sat on top of them and pushed down on their chest.
The victim related that they felt pain in their chest and couldn’t breathe, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They said that Kithcart then collected some items which belonged to him and left.
Later on, the trooper interviewed Kithcart at PSP Towanda, where he claimed that they pushed each other after a verbal argument and that the victim had related that they had been injured.
Kithcart was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility that day where he was unable to post a $5,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Drug possession
Amber Ellen Mosier, 26, of Nichols, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 7:18 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020, a trooper pulled over a blue Dodge Ram pickup on Route 220 in Monroe Township after he observed the expired registration.
The trooper gained consent to search the car after he made contact with the driver, according to the criminal complaint.
The search uncovered a clear container containing suspected methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles containing suspected methamphetamine.
The passenger, Mosier, admitted to police that the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to her. She was placed under arrest and brought to PSP Towanda along with the evidence, court documents show.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.