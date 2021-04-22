LITCHFIELD — Members of the Litchfield Township Planning Board met Tuesday night to discuss the response they have seen from an opinion survey sent out to township residents.
The survey is being conducted to ensure that the opinions of Litchfield residents will be reflected in an update of the township’s comprehensive plan.
“It’s gonna determine the direction that township officials are going to point the township in over the next decade,” said Fred Tiffany, one of the township’s supervisors.
Out of 449 copies mailed out to township residents, the board had received 183 surveys back by the time of the meeting. This works out to be a 41 percent response rate so far.
They are currently just short of equaling the response rate of the last survey conducted in 2005, which saw a 46 percent response rate.
Some questions posed to residents were copied from the 2005 survey so that a comparison may be made regarding how public opinion has changed. Other questions were added to address new topics. One example is the subject of zoning.
“Litchfield right now doesn’t have any zoning,” explained board member Bill Allen. “We’re interested to know if the residents would be (in favor of) zoning.”
The board anticipates a few more responses will be received before the cutoff at the end of April. The township has extra copies of the survey available at Patton’s Country Store in East Athens for residents who did not receive one, or who lost the copy mailed to them.
Data from the survey responses will be reviewed at the Litchfield supervisor’s meeting on May 3, as well as the next planning board meeting at 7 p.m. on May 18.
