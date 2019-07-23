NICHOLS — The Village of Nichols Board of Trustees gave updates on the Communities Rising Programs, including the Kirby Park project, during their meeting on Monday, as well as an update on the Tioga County shared services initiative.
The Kirby Park located in Nichols is now closed, according to Mayor Lesley Pelotte.
“The reason we closed the park is we’re doing all the renovations, through the N.Y. Rising grant, and in order for them to get in and work efficiently, we decided to close the park,” Pelotte said.
The renovations at Kirby Park include a new pavilion, new electric and a new playground. The renovations should be done by Labor Day weekend, according to Pelotte. The renovations started on Monday.
The emergency preparedness project is almost complete and the village board passed a resolution to accept the bids on the fire house portion of the fire station project. The bids were received on July 10 and opened last week, according to Pelotte.
Middendorf Contracting bid for general construction at $2,448,150 and electrical construction at $224,952. Kimble Inc. bid for mechanical construction at $320,180 and Martin Plumbing & Heating bid for plumbing construction at $220,125.
The village board accepted the bids from Middendorf Contracting, Kimble Inc., and Martin Plumbing & Heating with approval of the resolution.
“This is one of things that’s been a long-time coming,” Pelotte said. “This will allow (the Nichols Joint Fire District) to respond better and making the old portion (of the fire house) more flood resilient. They’re going to take care of a lot.”
The village board also gave an update on the shared services initative. The Village of Nichols will be one of the last to be put on the shared services system, as the village does not have its own building, computers, etc. Pelotte stated Tioga County is working with the village in fixing this issue.
