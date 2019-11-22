SAYRE — The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index have been announced and Guthrie is proud to have once again achieved Bronze Level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.
Studies show that worksites with a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce. Guthrie has initiated several policies and practices that have helped its employees reach this status.
Some of those initiatives include:
- Tobacco free campuses and smoking cessation programs.
- Monthly wellness events aimed at improving physical, mental, social and financial well-being.
- Healthy food options in the cafeteria and in the Guthrie Community Garden.
- Events led by Senior Leadership that promote health and wellness.
“Guthrie is proud to receive this recognition from the American Heart Association,” said Guthrie’s President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, “We are dedicated to helping employees achieve their best personal health and to making Guthrie a healthy place to work and our community a healthier place to live.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.