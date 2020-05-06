WAVERLY — When it became apparent that New York schools would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waverly Central School District Superintendent Eric Knolles focused on two things — transitioning to distance learning and feeding students in need.
Knolles put WCSD Transportation Director Rich McIntosh in charge of making sure students received food during the coronavirus crisis.
“Superintendent Knolles came to me and said ‘come up with a plan where our stops would be if we were to distribute food, because it looks like we’re about ready to be shut down,’” McIntosh said. “We had a meeting Saturday, March 14, and we put everything into action.”
Food service workers were deemed essential — and have been instrumental in providing food for students.
“Our food service staff has been great in getting these meals prepared and in coolers,” said McIntosh, who is also the school district’s athletic director. “Teena Finch is our cafeteria manager, and she has been spearheading the plan to put these meals together every day and get the counts right.”
In addition to the cafeteria staff, other people from the district are volunteering to help out during the pandemic.
“We have a lot of volunteers that are coming in … to help with our food distribution,” McIntosh said. “Altogether, we have dozens and dozens of volunteers. On any given day, we probably have around 10 to 12 working around the district.”
McIntosh said the district provides 400-450 breakfast and lunch combos to students and their families on a daily basis.
As the district’s transportation director, McIntosh organizes the delivery of the food.
Food can be picked up at 11 locations throughout the district, and the district bus drivers deliver to 160 additional homes if circumstances require it.
“We want to make sure we can feed all of our kids,” he said.
Most of the food comes from the Tioga Food Pantry, which also recently provided between 120 and 150 boxes of food — enough to feed four people for three days. Frito Lay also donated 26 pallets of chips and Soprano’s is donating bread.
Middle school principal Cate Pichany coordinates boxed food pickup with the food pantry, according to McIntosh.
McIntosh praised Waverly High School Assistant Principal Ryan Alo, who is the liaison for food distribution during this crisis.
“He’s been our public communications person, taking calls from people who have a need for food or have a special delivery circumstance,” McIntosh said.
According to McIntosh, the entire operation has been made possible by the hard work and dedication of the staff and volunteers in the Waverly Central School District.
“Everybody has really stepped up and helped out a lot,” he said.
Any families in need of food in the Waverly School District can call 607-565-8101 for more information.
