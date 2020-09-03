SAYRE — The Sayre Theatre will reopen today with Christopher Nolan’s PG-13 Action/Thriller film, TENENT.
The theater has been closed since March 16, under COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines. TENENT, originally scheduled to open on July 21, has been rescheduled several times over the summer before confirming its U.S. release for this week.
Restrictions for movie theaters in Pennsylvania remain at 25 people per screen placing an additional hurdle on small community theaters with fewer screens. Additionally, the movie studio for TENENT is requiring theaters to hold the film under contract for eight consecutive weeks. With little new content available to the smaller theaters, TENENT will be playing on all three screens in Sayre this weekend.
Bradford County Regional Arts Council, which owns and operates the county’s three historic theaters — the Sayre, Keystone and Rialto Theatres — has remained active during the pandemic crisis holding Pop-Up Drive-Ins and Lawn Chair cinemas and Curbside Popcorn events throughout the summer. BCRAC’s inflatable screens and projection equipment have been rented for backyard parties and community fundraisers for other organizations.
“Our arts programming has also continued,” states BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost, describing BCRAC’s recycled arts initiative, Art Again, which utilizes donated, new and used art materials to create free art kits for children.
These kits have been distributed during Curbside Popcorn events on Fridays, and in partnership with the Children’s Hunger Outreach Partners’ Pop-Up food pantries throughout the county. According to Poost, over 300 free art kits were distributed with more planned for the upcoming months.
BCRAC’s Thursdays in the Studio artist workshops were moved to an online platform and renamed Thursdays in the (Virtual) Studio. The first virtual workshop, The Art of Flower Pressing, was held in August and included participants from across the country, including Virgina, Arizonia, North Carolina and Michigan, an added pandemic participation surprise.
A second workshop is scheduled for September with mosiac and fabric artist, Gail Jones. Participants are provided with an art kit of supplies and join the artist in a live virtual studio to complete the project.
“We have been blessed with our partnerships with other organizations that have supported our operations, been recipriocal in keeping spirits up, and to have helped us weather this crisis as a community. Theatres are not intended to be empty places,” Poost said.
“The BCRAC extends huge gratutude to the community who has come out to the different programming and have responded to the call for support with donations, membership purchases, brick memorials, and donations of art materials,” a press release said.
The Sayre Theatre will reopen today at 7 p.m. with TENENT. Prices set during this period will be temporary and assist in offsetting the cost of the limited seating restrictions. All tickets will be $8.50. Members will pay $7. Online ticket purchases are recommended due to the seating limitations.
Masks are required within the theater and may be removed while seated in the auditorium during the movie. Concession choices will be limited and prepackaged. Social distancing will be in place in the facility to keep everyone safe while they enjoy the movie.
The Sayre Theatre will operate during this time on a weekend only basis. The Keystone and Rialto Theatres remain closed at this time. However, all three BCRAC theaters are avaiable for private rental events.
For more information on rentals, arts programming and to make a donation, contact the BCRAC at 570.268.2787. For movie information at the Sayre Theatre and to purchase tickets, visit www.bradfordcountymovies.com/Sayre-Theatre.
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regioinal arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivating quality arts programming, and preserving Bradford County’s three historic theaters as venues for performances, community events and movies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.