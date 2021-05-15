ELMIRA — A murder suspect from Elmira has been apprehended in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania after a two-hour long police chase that came through the Valley on Friday afternoon.
According to Elmira Police, a Superior Court Warrant was handed down by the Chemung County Court for murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for 40-year-old Lawrence J. Williams of Elmira on Thursday.
“Elmira police investigators began to attempt to locate Williams on (Thursday) and continued searching into (Friday). During this search, Williams was observed operating a black Chevy Malibu on Elmira’s West side,” a press release from the Elmira Police Department said.
According to police, at around 12:54 p.m. on Friday, Elmira officers attempted to stop the vehicle and Williams fled from officers in the Chevy Malibu. A pursuit ensued over the next two hours that traveled across state and county lines several times and involved numerous police agencies in both New York and Pennsylvania.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, one trooper was injured from a crash during the pursuit.
The pursuit concluded in Wyoming County, where Williams was taken into custody.
The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and police from Athens Borough, Sayre Borough, Athens Township, and New York State Police assisted Elmira police and Pennsylvania State Police during the pursuit.
“The Elmira Police Department would like to thank the efforts of the New York State Police, New York State Parole, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and all other law enforcement agencies that led to the capture of Lawrence Williams,” the press release said.
Williams is being held in the Bradford County Jail pending extradition to New York State.
The victim of the Park Place homicide has been identified as Christopher T. White, a 35-year-old Elmira resident.
According to police, on Wednesday, April 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Elmira Police Department responded to the 600 block of Park Place for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject in the middle of the street who had been shot.
“Officers on scene began to render aid until relieved by Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance personnel. The victim was transported to Arnot Ogden Hospital. Life saving measures were unsuccessful,” the press release said.
According to police, preliminary investigation into this matter indicates that this was not a random act. The victim was being chased by the shooter from W. Fifth Street onto Park Place.
“As the victim was running away he was shot and fell to the ground. More shots were fired at the victim. The suspect them fled the scene on foot,” the press release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.