The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Shyanne A. Place, 22, of Towanda, was re-sentenced to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 72 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of possession with intent to deliver, (Methamphetamine), a felony offense.
Trooper Matthew Lopresto and Trooper Michael Tracey both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Place following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on January 13, 2019, and February 21, 2019.
Julian S. Johnson, 34, of Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a total term of 60 months, for 2 counts of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor and a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Justin Walton and Trooper Christopher Decatur both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township and Monroe Township on June 28, 2020, and September 20, 2020.
Tyler McCormick, 29, of Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correction facility for 3 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Philip Semenza and Trooper Matthew Santiago both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCormick following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township and Monroe Township on August 14, 2020, and August 16, 2020.
Corey Rice, 34, Tioga, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs. Rice had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the two counts of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Rice for the offense occurring on October 18, 2018.
Brooke Maloney, 26, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 61 days to 18 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, an additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (drugs), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney following investigations of incidents that occurred in Sheshequin Townships and Rome Townships on May 28, 2020 and July 9, 2020.
Wayne Floyd, 33, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 59 months, 29 days, fines of $1000, 00, plus court costs, an additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested. Floyd had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of driving under the influence, (minor occupant), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Corey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Floyd for the offense occurring on January 21, 2018.
Shelly Hall, 34, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months and 115 days to 71 months and 29 days, fines of $1500.00, restitution of $160.92. Hall had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, a felony, theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officers Nathan Ross, Casey Shiposh and Thomas Zebrowski all of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hall for the offenses occurring in August and November of 2019.
