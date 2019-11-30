SAYRE – Guthrie hospital auxiliaries in Corning, Sayre, Towanda and Troy will sponsor Remembrance Trees at each hospital this holiday season. The trees offer community members, patients, staff and volunteers the opportunity to donate lights or ornaments in memory or honor of loved ones.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary will host a tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 5:15 p.m. in the Guthrie Learning Center (formerly School of Nursing) located on Wilbur Ave. The ceremony will feature caroling and a lighting of the Remembrance Tree on the front lawn. The Tree for Life program enables individuals to donate a single light on the main tree for $5, a strand of lights for $25, or a special star ornament for a donation of $100. Forms to donate can be picked up in the Connections Gift Shop, waiting rooms, Sumner Lobby, Atrium Info Desk or by calling Debbie Thompson at 570-887-4702.
Guthrie Corning Hospital
The Guthrie Corning Hospital Auxiliary will host a tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Guthrie Corning Hospital’s main lobby. Community members, patients, staff, and volunteers may purchase a holiday ornament in recognition of someone special in their lives. Silver and gold ornaments will be offered for $5 and $10 donations. To include your loved one on the Remembrance Tree, purchase online at www.guthrie.org/gchtree. For information, call Ericka Graves at 607-937-7455 or email Ericka.Graves@Guthrie.org.
Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital
Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will host a Love Light Tree Celebration & Reading of the Names on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby. The public is invited to this event. Sponsor a light in memory or honor of a loved one for $5. Purchase your light at the hospital lobby.
Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The annual Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary Remembrance Tree Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in the hospital lobby. The speaker will be Pastor Garry Zuber. There will be music, reading of the Book of Honor and light refreshments. Personalized name tags may be purchased for $5 each at the hospital gift shop. The tags will be attached to your choice of an angel or snowflake ornament to adorn the Christmas tree in the hospital lobby.
Ornaments will be placed on the Remembrance Tree in the hospital lobby. For more information, call Linda Lawrence at 570-297-3212.Proceeds benefit the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary Fund. The tags can also be purchased at www.guthrie.org/tchtree.
