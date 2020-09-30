Former South Waverly Police Chief Leo Bentley passes away

SOUTH WAVERLY — The Valley lost a well-known public servant on Tuesday as Leo F. Bentley, Jr. passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 72.
Bentley was the South Waverly Borough Police Chief for 26 years, before retiring in 2010. He began his career with the police department in 1972 and was named police chief in 1984.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Bentley wasn’t only a police officer in South Waverly — he served his community in several ways over the years.
He was a lifetime member of the South Waverly Borough Fire Department, served on the South Waverly Fire Board from 2012-2020, and was the driving force behind the annual South Waverly Carnival that was one of the highlights for both children and adults in the Valley, according to his obituary.
Bentley served on the South Waverly Borough Council from 2012-2020, serving as president from February of this year to his passing.
His work in South Waverly included two Borough Comprehensive Plans, updating of the Borough Council Zoning Ordinance, codification of the Borough Ordinances, and serving on both the Borough Planning Commission from 2010-2017 and the Municipal Authority from 2001-2020.
He was instrumental in the renovations to the South Waverly Borough Hall and grounds. It included installation of new windows, doors, electrical system upgrade, installing of a security system, new siding and becoming ADA compliant. He was involved in the multi-million-dollar street and sanitary projects, and more recently the construction of the new pavilion, walking trail, gaga ball pit, and the playground named in memory of his brother, Lance.
“Leo’s influence on the Valley area and his loyal and faithful service to his community of South Waverly reached far beyond his time on the police force and his legacy will remain forever,” his obituary reads.
Bentley will be honored for his service to South Waverly on Monday as the borough will rename and dedicate the South Waverly Borough Hall as the “Leo F. Bentley, Jr. Community Hall.”
“The borough of South Waverly and the Valley community will ever be indebted to Leo for his love, service and dedication to all of us,” his obituary reads.
Editor’s Notes: To read the full obituary, go to page A7 or go to www.morning-times.com ... This article will also appear in Thursday’s print edition.
