Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre woman is facing charges of felony-grade retail theft following an incident that occurred in June 2019 at the Elmira Street Walmart.
According to township police, Erin Elizabeth Harrigan, 36, was charged after allegedly stealing chicken from the store. Harrigan is already incarcerated on charges from a separate incident.
Harrigan is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on March 17.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Vestal woman was was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail on charges of felony-grade retail theft and three felony-grade counts of criminal conspiracy following a string of incidents at the Elmira Street Walmart between Aug. 23, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020.
According to township police, Kim N. Powell, 36, was charged after she allegedly stole or attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from the store on four separate occasions.
Powell is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 17.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following incidents that occurred in the Valley:
Anthony Leonard Rucker, 43, of Sayre was charged by Athens Borough police following a traffic stop on Susquehanna Street on Feb. 16.
John W Janhonen III, 46, of Waverly was charged by Sayre Borough police following an accident at the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and West Lockhart Street on Jan. 10. Janhonen’s blood-alcohol content level at the time of incident was 0.259 percent.
Both men were issued summons’ to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 3.
Drug possession
The following individuals have been charged by local police with drug-related offenses:
Christopher Daniel Evans, 24, of New Albany was charged following a traffic stop along Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township on Feb. 3.
Evans was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial Districy Court Judge Todd Carr on April 1.
Melissa Florence Morey, 49, of Athens was charged after multiple illegal items and substances were found in her possession at a residence in Sayre.
Morey was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge LArry Hurley on March 31.
Failure to register
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man was charged with failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police and obstructing administration of law following an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Feb. 27.
According to township police, David Timm, 29, was charged after he allegedly moved to Pennsylvania and failed to register with state police as a sex offender.
Timm will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley at a future date.
