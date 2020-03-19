SAYRE — A fire broke out at a Powell Street residence in Sayre early Wednesday morning, and the cause of the blaze is now under investigation.

Firefighters responded to 506 Powell Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday and would fight a fully-involved structure fire for hours.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Sayre Borough Police Department, according to a Sayre Fire Department official.

People were home at the time of the fire, but there were reportedly no injuries, according to fire officials.

Look for more on the Powell Street fire in a future edition of the Morning Times.

