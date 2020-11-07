Firehouse Subs raises money for county firefighters, fire police

LITCHFIELD — The Bradford County Fireman’s Association received a check for more than $4,000 from Firehouse Subs at the Litchfield Fire Department on Tuesday.
Firehouse Subs brought its food truck to Wysox and Athens Townships for one week each recently and donated 10% of the profit to the association, which will then share the funds with the county’s 24 fire departments and the Bradford County Fire Police Association.
“It’s our number one focus with the food truck. It’s kind of why we do the food truck so we can take those donations and spread them around the region,” said Firehouse Subs owner Jamie Mullen. “When COVID hit, we kind of changed out strategy with the food truck, so instead of doing fairs and festivals, we decided that all we were going to do was fundraisers for fire departments.”
Bradford County Fire Police Commissioner Susan Webb said last year, the association put on similar fundraising, and that this year was different since they opened it up to include the 24 fire departments in the county, the Fire Police Association and the Fireman’s Association.
“However much money we make, we were going to divide it 26 ways and each party will get a check,” Webb said.
Firehouse Subs has given over $69,000 to local fire departments as a result of its Firehouse Subs food truck fundraisers.
This was the latest fundraiser for responders that was spearheaded by Webb and local attorney Frank Niemiec, who were inspired by the hit these volunteers have taken in fundraising due to the pandemic.
“These people come out in the middle of the night half dressed and they risk their lives to help us,” Niemiec said in a previous interview. “They represent the best of what’s in us. Susan and I cannot do enough to help them and we’re lucky that we’re in a position in our lives where we can do something nice like this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.