Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA in Waverly is currently seeking qualified individuals to fill vacancies on its Board of Directors.
The shelter, which serves as the only SPCA in Tioga County, is dedicated to ensuring the protection of animals through education and service, and has been proudly serving Tioga County, New York and the Greater Valley, Pennsylvania for over 50 years.
As a non-profit organization, Stray Haven relies entirely on the generosity of the community to support its programs and continuing operation of the shelter. The board of directors is responsible for establishing and carrying out development programs to support the shelter, as well as to maintain operational policy and oversight.
Individuals with an expertise in development and fundraising, financial management, human resources, and/or public relations are currently being sought to expand the board’s effectiveness to maintain the programs and services of Stray Haven.
Interested individuals should contact board president Carol Meyer at Carol@strayhavenspca.com or Stray Haven Executive Director Jen Woodard-Reynolds at 565-2859 for more information.
