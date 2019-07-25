SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council on Wednesday moved forward with purchases that will help keep the streets clean — in more ways than one.
Specifically, the borough council unanimously approved the purchase of 15 radioes for the police department.
The total cost of the radioes is $41,005.76. However, $22,000 of that expense is covered by a federal United States Department of Agriculture grant.
“This is part of the department of (agriculture’s) larger goal of combatting opioid abuse through technology,” borough manager Dave Jarrett said. “And part of that means being able to communicate effectively.”
Jarrett added that the radioes would be upgrades over the existing equipment that the department has now.
Related to the police force, council members also voted to promote part-time officer Casey Shiposh to full-time, effective Jan. 1, 2020. They then promoted per diem officer Dalton Spencer to take over Shiposh’s part-time role, also effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Council members also unanimously voted to approve the purchase of 3,000 curbside recycling bins in the amount of $21,120 from Busch Systems.
Ninety percent of that purchase will be covered by a grant that was awarded to the municipality in November, said Jarrett.
Residents looking to obtain some of the bins will be able to do so once the bins are received by the borough’s recycling center in the coming weeks, and more bins — including ones for yard waste — are expected to be approved by the council next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.