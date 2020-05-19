HARRISBURG — A third Bradford County resident has died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, according to the latest information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday.
The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county is 41, showing no increase since last Thursday, according to the DOH.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, where 18 have been recorded.
The state has seen over 63,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 4,500 people have died.
Bradford County is one of 37 counties currently in the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
Wolf has threatened to prosecute non-essential businesses that open before the state gives the green light, but Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman announced that he will not pursue charges. His decision is supported by Commissioners Darryl Miller and Doug McLinko.
In New York, Tioga County has reported 122 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. That number has remained the same since Saturday.
According to Legislative Chairwoman Martha Saurbrey, two thirds of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County are tied to nursing homes.
Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly has been the source of 19 of the 20 total deaths related to coronavirus in the county.
The number of recoveries increased to 49 on Monday, according to a press release.
Additionally, 101 people are in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County, there have been 108 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and three deaths related to the virus.
Over three quarters of cases (85) in the county have resulted in recoveries.
Over 361,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 28,000 have died.
Both Tioga and Chemung Counties were recently permitted to begin a phased reopening of local businesses.
