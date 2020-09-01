ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A pair of roads in Athens Township will be temporarily closed this week for paving and milling work, according to township officials.

Shepard Road will be closed on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the road will be paved from the New York border south to Robb Street, according to the township.

The township also announced that Meadowlark Drive from the bridge to the top of the hill will be closed for road milling on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

