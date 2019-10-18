WAVERLY — Who says you can’t come home?
The Waverly Central School District is putting those Jon Bon Jovi lyrics to the test, as the district has worked together with village officials to hold its first homecoming parade at 4 p.m. today, weather permitting.
“Last year, we had worked on creating an alumni weekend that coincided with the Waverly Fall Fest that we could build homecoming around, but this year scheduling changes kind of nixed that,” district Superintendent Eric Knolles said. “But we have a couple of classes — the classes of ‘69 and ‘74 — that are really involved this year, so we wanted to move ahead and do the parade anyway.”
The route of the parade will begin with the floats heading west on Frederick Street before turning left on Wilbur Street. The parade will then briefly turn right onto Spring Street and then left onto Center Street before turning left again on Chemung Street to head east. The parade will then make a slight right onto Ithaca Street before crossing Cayuta Avenue and finishing at East Waverly Park.
“The village is planning on doing a tailgate party for the kids at the park following the parade to celebrate,” Knolles said. “The classes will be there as they celebrate their 50th and 45th anniversaries, respectively.”
Knolles added that the high school band will be leading the way as they are joined by approximately 20 other organizations and student groups.
“It’s actually going to be a little bigger than we thought, considering it’s going to be our first time,” he said. “But we’re really excited about it. Our staff worked really hard on it with the village, the police department and fire department, and we want to make it an annual thing.”
Moving forward, Knolles explained that the goal will be to plan the parade together with alumni weekend and the fall fest.
“We want to make it a time to welcome people into Waverly,” he said. “People can enjoy the best things about Waverly and then cap it off with a football game. So we’ll see how it goes.”
