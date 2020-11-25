Chemung County lost two more residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus over the last four days.
There have been 33 deaths connected to the virus in the county.
Chemung County is up to 2,893 virus cases, including 196 that are considered active.
There have been 2,644 recoveries, while 46 county residents are currently hospitalized as they battle the virus.
Tioga County has added 57 confirmed cases of the virus since Friday, bringing its total to 1,075.
The county reported that 204 of the cases are considered active.
There have been 54 deaths related to the virus, while 817 Tioga County residents have recovered and 545 are currently in mandatory quarantine.
The Waverly Central School District and Village of Waverly are teaming up with Greater Valley EMS today to conduct 100 rapid COVID tests.
The testing event will be held at Elm Street School gym from noon to 4 p.m. Residents of the school district can call the Waverly Central School District at 607-565-2841 to schedule beforehand. People should not show up without an appointment.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County has added 84 confirmed cases of COVID since Friday.
The county is now up to 1,518 confirmed cases, while there are also 192 probable cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County has lost 30 residents due to complications from COVID.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now over 300 confirmed cases as the area added 14 cases since Friday and is now up up 304. There are also 13 probable cases.
Athens (18810) added seven cases over the last several days, bringing its total to 200. There are also 19 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 108 (up 13)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 61 (up 1)
• Milan — 22 (up 2)
• Ulster — 67 (up 7)
• Troy — 174 (up 5)
• Towanda — 208 (up 14)
• Canton — 93 (up 7)
• Wyalusing — 72 (up 5)
• Wysox — 22 (no change)
• Rome — 47 (up 3)
• Monroeton — 39 (up 3)
