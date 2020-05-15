ONEONTA — Timothy Jackson of Owego, N.Y., was one of more than 60 outstanding SUNY Oneonta students selected to receive a 2020 Academic Achievement Award. Each academic department or program selected one to three outstanding seniors to receive the award.
To be considered for the award, a student must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 in his or her major and must demonstrate exceptional academic improvement over four semesters, as well as excellence in research; leadership and involvement in department, campus and community activities; and/or participation in academic and/or professional situation outside the college.
The Art department nominated Jackson for this award.
Timothy served as a teacher’s assistant in three classes. He is the vice president on the Board of Directors of the Tioga Arts Council and has served on the board since 2017. He has had his own art brand, Tim’s Junk Art, since 2012. Timothy also won the 2019-2020 Jean Parish Scholarship for Art Award and the Susan Sutton Smith Award for Academic Excellence and received first place in the sculpture category for Sculpture Ever Upwards (September 2019) from Cloud Croft Studios, Owego N.Y. Fortunately, he was given the opportunity to assist in the Sculpture I class, and it was at that point that Tim decided that he would like to pursue a career in teaching, and set a goal to continue on to graduate school to obtain an MFA degree.
SUNY Oneonta is a public, four-year college in Central New York, enrolling about 6,000 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and several graduate certificate and degree programs. The college is known as both an exemplary residential campus that values inclusion, service and sustainability, and a nurturing community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/
