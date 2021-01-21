TOWANDA BOROUGH — Bradford County will soon be advertising for proposals to begin the second phase of renovations at the old Ben Franklin building, with hopes that the project can be completed this summer or early fall.
The county purchased the former craft store in October 2019 for $300,000, with intentions of moving the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and Domestic Relations Office to the building, while also using it for elections storage.
Bids were awarded for the first phase of work in October 2020. This work, which included updates to the facade, new concrete flooring, new roof, new mechanical and HVAC, and new electric, was initially expected to be completed before the end of the year, but is still a couple weeks out from being completed.
“It’s just been weather-related delays they’ve been dealing with,” Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller explained.
The second phase of construction will focus more on building walls and completing the office spaces.
The county will begin seeking proposals from contractors on Jan. 20. Miller noted that the timetable for completing the work will depend on when a contractor can be selected and begin work.
