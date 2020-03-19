OWEGO — On Wednesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the drop in economic activity could have a significant impact on the state’s revenue for aid to counties and school districts.
With the new fiscal year starting in just a couple weeks and economic slowdown picking up pace, DiNapoli said “this is uncharted territory in so many ways.”
The comptroller’s office projected an “optimistic number” of $4 billion less revenue.
If the economy slides into a deep recession, rather than a mild one, “it could easily be a $7 billion shortfall,” DiNapoli said.
With decisions yet to be made on federal stimulus funds, state officials are uncertain how much of the shortfall could be offset.
So much of the state budget goes back to local entities, DiNapoli said, which are “already stressed as it is. If the state has to pull back some of those funds, that could be a multiplier.”
DiNapoli also noted that May and June are big months for school aid payments, and with a potential delay in tax season, there could be cash flow problems.
Locally, Tioga County Treasurer Jim McFadden said long term impacts from state and federal aid, as well as pension contribution consequences are unknown for now.
However, McFadden said a monthly drop in consumer spending and low gas prices could drop the county’s sales tax revenue between $300,000 to $600,000 per month.
Casino revenue from Tioga Downs is down by $110,000 so far, he said.
“Of course (the extent of impact) depends on how long this slowdown shall last, and a potential bounce back in the third and fourth quarters,” McFadden said. “The county has a healthy general fund balance to help cushion a revenue shortfall in the short run. Time will tell.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.