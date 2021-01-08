The insurrection at the United States Capitol Building shocked everyone on Wednesday, including some of our county and state leaders.
Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller, John Sullivan and Doug McLinko (who was in D.C. on Wednesday), along with State Rep. Tina Pickett, all condemned the violence at the nation’s capital.
Here are some comments from those leaders on what happened in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday:
Commissioner John Sullivan
“Someone on TV said that in our lifetime it was the worst thing that happened in our history since Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and I agree. It was horrific and I think President Trump should be held accountable.”
“The president, he kept fueling that it was a stolen election and a fraud and everything, where the courts and everybody that evaluated it said it wasn’t — even his own attorney general said it was a fair election. He just kept fueling that and you see what happened.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller
“It’s a sad state of affairs to see what took place at the nation’s capital yesterday. It’s extremely saddening to see a situation devolve into what took place there. We are a Republic based on the ability to have differences of opinion, but to discuss those differences of opinion and there’s processes in place for us as a self-governing society to settle those differences.”
“I don’t know who those people were in the Capitol Building, I have no idea who they were, and any of them who were in there illegally should be prosecuted.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko
“Number one, I condemn any violence, any violence. Number two, I condemn anybody that went into that Capitol Building, anybody. However, number three, if you didn’t see an infiltration of paramilitary people throughout the group down there and people that just didn’t fit in a Trump rally ... I have never seen people with riot helmets and go cam on their heads, I’ve never seen anybody in a Trump rally carrying riot shields, I’ve never seen anybody at a Trump rally wear full face motorcycle helmets, I’ve never seen anybody at Trump rallies wear paintball helmets that have full face covers in them, I’ve never seen that before. These people did not fit in.”
“I don’t know who it is, whether it’s Proud Boys, Antifa, it doesn’t matter, any racist organization, any violent organization, not only needs to be condemned but it’s time for this country to, because all summer long, federal buildings were attacked long before yesterday, our state buildings were attacked long before yesterday, so we need as a nation to look at these violent groups and find out who they are, where they came from and who funds them ... it’s time to do a study because these are domestic terrorists.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett
“You kind of search for the adequate words for it all. You can’t get it out of your mind, that’s for sure. I mean I’ve thought about it ever since I first saw it happening, all night and day. It’s just so deeply concerning how quickly things can step over a line and people can convince themselves of taking to a form of, I guess you would say, violence to try to solve an issue and it really was extremely concerning.”
“Of course it was extremely concerning for the members who were there carrying out a very legitimate business that they needed to attend to and they were expressing just what we do in democracy — their different viewpoints — and they needed to do that and of course they were stopped from completing that. Luckily, they did go back and complete it and I think that was very important.”
