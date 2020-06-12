Lauren Nevill has been selected to receive the 17th annual Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship award, which is given to an Athens Borough senior when they graduate from high school.
The scholarship provides up to $25,000 per year toward a student’s undergraduate degree.
Lauren is the daughter of Edward Nevill of California and Diana Nevill of Athens.
Nevill was the valedictorian of the Athens Class of 2020, and was on the honor roll all four years.
During her high school career, Nevill was the Class of 2020 co-vice president, an FBLA State Conference qualifier, captain of the varsity swim team and a member of the National Honor Society.
She plans to attend Allegheny College and major in Chemistry.
