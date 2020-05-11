OWEGO — Tioga County has now had 18 residents die from complications due to the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release issued Sunday.
“Please know we are thinking of family members during this difficult time and pray that this pandemic will end soon,” Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said.
As of Sunday, the county has had 116 confirmed cases of the virus. There have been 39 recoveries so far, while 85 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
The numbers in neighboring Chemung County remained steady over the weekend with 105 confirmed cases and two deaths.
As of Sunday, there have been 71 recoveries from the virus in Chemung County.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County now has 38 positive cases of COVID-19, which has been named as the cause of death in two individuals.
According to Department of Health data, there have been 17 confirmed cases in the Sayre-based ZIP code of 18840. That is the most in the county.
The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The state is reporting an increase of 19 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.