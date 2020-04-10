SAYRE — Guthrie officials held a press conference on Wednesday to update the community on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joe Scopelliti started by thanking the healthcare workers for their hard work during this crisis.
“I want to thank our frontline staff. They are really doing a great job. They are compassionate, concerned and courageous as we deal with these incredibly difficult times,” Scopelliti said.
Scopelliti also thanked the community for its effort during the pandemic.
“I want to thank our donors and our community. We have experienced an incredible outpouring of support — from equipment and supplies to people donating their time or money or special talents. It has been very gratifying and supportive during this difficult time,” he said.
Dr. Michael Scalzone, the executive vice president and chief quality officer for Guthrie, addressed the surge plan that Guthrie has in place.
“We currently do have some patients in our hospital that have COVID-19 and we have seen in our local communities there has been some increase in the number of patients that are being diagnosed,” he noted.
The vice president said Guthrie has focused its preparation on three main areas — having facilities prepared, the staff being ready and having enough equipment.
Some Guthrie facilities are prepared for a 100% increase in number of patients while most are able to handle at least 50% more, according to Scalzone.
Scalzone, who spoke with the Morning Times last week, is confident the Guthrie staff is ready and the organization has enough medical supplies.
“Our staff is also prepared. We have increased the number of staff that are on the ready — ready to come in and take care of patients as needed. And in some cases, we have increased some training, so that if someone has to do a slightly different job they are ready for that,” he said. “We feel confident that we have adequate supplies to take care of our patients.”
Guthrie Medical Group President Fredrick Bloom joined the conference to announce the expansion of telehealth or virtual healthcare at Guthrie.
Dr. Bloom said that over the past three weeks Guthrie has increased the number of offices that can provide telehealth to over 400 physicians and advance practice providers.
The move to telehealth was brought on by the crisis, but Bloom noted that the expansion of telehealth would be a growing part of healthcare in the future.
“These visits are very helpful now, but they will be even more important in the future as we look at how medicine is practiced,” Bloom said.
Bloom also added that Guthrie is taking precautions on the ingress and egress of patients in the hospital to limit possible transmissions of the virus.
“We are being very careful to segregate the sick patients from the healthy patients to make sure that after a patient is seen that the area is disinfected,” he said. “The staff and physicians are masked appropriately, and that patients are masked appropriataely.”
Some of the testing for COVID-19 have also been moved outside the hospital walls, according to Bloom.
“We are even doing much of our COVID testing from the car, so that those patients never even need come into the office and so patients that need to be seen in our facilities are safeguarded,” Bloom said.
Also during the press conference, Dr. Larry Sampson, chairman of surgery for Guthrie, announced that Guthrie would be further postpone non-emergency surgeries until May 1.
Before the end of the conference Scopelleti and Scalzone warned the public not to panic in the midst of nightly news reports of hot spots and thousands of deaths in the country. Scalzone remarked that the vast majority of the cases of COVID-19 will not threaten the infected person’s life.
“While it is very scary not to know, I do want to reassure people that 95% of the tests we do on patients with those concerns come back negative for COVID-19. And even for those who do have the coronavirus infection, most of the time it is a mild case.”
Guthrie has also made information lines about the COVID-19 virus available on weekdays and Saturday. The lines are staffed by Guthrie team members who are prepared to answer questions related to the virus and can be reached at either (844) 357-2840 or (800) 836-1925.
