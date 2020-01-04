SAYRE — Two shots — one of which was fired at a vehicle — from a pistol on Christmas night resulted in the jailing of an Athens man in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to Sayre Borough Police.
Lance Eugene Gesford, 36, was charged with person not to possess a firearm, which is a felony; three counts each of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, both of which are second-degree misdemeanors; terroristic threats, which is a first-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct — engaging in fighting, which is a third-degree misdemeanor.
Police said the incident began at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Christmas when officers responded to a “shots fired” report at a borough residence.
After searching the area with negative results, officers interviewed the residents of the household who called in the report, with the undisclosed individuals stating that Gesford had fired the shots in front of their home and then left the scene in his gray pickup truck.
The residents stated that Gesford had visited the home earlier in the day to spend Christmas Day with his son.
After some time, a verbal argument ensued with Gesford and the residents, which led to Gesford making threats and stating that he would return to the home to “light this place up.” The residents added that Gesford had threatened in the past to burn the house down.
The residents told police that later that day, they observed Gesford drive by the house with no incident. However, Gesford drove by again, and this time stopped approximately a half block from the residence before pulling his vehicle towards the front of the house.
Officers then spoke with a child at the residence, who stated to police that Gesford — holding what appeared to be a pistol — approached a parked vehicle belonging to one of the residents and appeared to fire a shot facing a different property.
The child told officers that Gesford then walked further down the street, pointed the gun in the direction of the home but over the roof, and fired another round before returning to his truck and leaving the scene.
Officers then searched the locations from where the child said the gunshots occurred and discovered two 9mm shell casings. Officers also observed the window of one of the residents’ vehicles to be smashed, with bullet hole on the door frame of the car. The almost fully-intact bullet was eventually found lodged between the car door and the door jamb area.
Upon searching Gesford’s background, officers also discovered that Gesford has a prior felony conviction for third-degree burglary in New York — rendering him as a person not to possess a firearm.
Gesford was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being remanded to jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
