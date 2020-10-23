ELMIRA — Chemung County reported two new deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.
In a press release, Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss reported that a 73-year-old female from Elmira and an 80-year-old male from Big Flats passed away due to “COVID-19 infections.”
“We want to send our condolences to the individuals’ family and friends,” said Moss, who noted that there is no evidence of a link between these deaths and any cluster under investigation.
Chemung County also added 86 confirmed cases of COVID over the last two days.
The county has now had 1,167 cases since March and there have been 12 deaths related to the virus. There are currently 170 active cases and 28 individuals are hospitalized as they fight the virus.
There have been 985 recoveries in Chemung County.
In Tioga County, there have been 43 cases of the coronavirus added over the last two days.
The county is now up to 518 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has been a factor in the deaths of 30 Tioga County residents since March.
Tioga County reported 167 active cases as of Thursday. There are also 476 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 321 residents have recovered from the virus.
Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey expressed her thanks for the people of the county during this pandemic.
“I am overwhelmed by the strength and character of our community. So much has changed in a short period of time — the world around us, our neighborhoods, gathering spaces, the places we work and call home. Life in the midst of COVID-19 has sparked fear, frustration and anxiety all around,” she said. “It is easy for distractions, criticism and stress to creep in. When this is over we will debrief and look at all aspects of this pandemic, but now, more than ever, we must focus all of our energy on being safe. Nothing is more important than ensuring the health and safety of our families, the community and our workforce.”
Sauerbrey stressed the importance of taking precautions in order to slow the spread of the virus.
“I have confidence that staying home as much as possible will ‘flatten the curve,’ or slow down transmission of the infection,” Sauerbrey said. “I encourage everyone to take precautions during the next few weeks in order that we can get our numbers down and continue to function in our community. As long as we follow the guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting our social interactions, we will be able to shop, get our hair done, go to the gym and decide for ourselves how we will live our lives. This is a decision that each of us make for the good of all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.