SAYRE — The Sayre Public Library announced Friday that it would be moving back to its curbside and vestibule pickup as well as home delivery due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
“Due to recent COVID spikes in our area, Sayre Public Library will be returning to our curbside and vestibule pick-up and home delivery mode of service beginning Monday December 14 through at least Monday, January 4,”a press release from the library said.
Library service hours will remain Monday to Thursday and Saturday 10-2, with additional evening hours Tuesday and Thursday 4-6, however, patrons will not be able to enter the library building for browsing or computer usage.
“Materials can be requested via the catalog on our web page, www.sayrepl.org, over the phone at 570-888-2256, or by email at sayre.library@gmail.com,” the press release said. “Electronic resources such as online newspapers, data bases, ebooks and audiobooks will continue to be available via our web page and through the Libby app. If you are unfamiliar with how to access those resources, please call the library and a staff member can walk you through the process.”
All loaned materials should be returned through the exterior drop box or by returning them to a staff member during the curbside or home delivery process. All materials are quarantined for 72 hours before being returned to circulation.
“We cannot accept any book or holiday décor donations at this time and ask that they not be put in the drop box for library materials. Loan period for all Sayre Public Library materials at this time is two weeks, and as long as there are no reserves on a title, materials will be automatically renewed for another two weeks if they are not returned by the due date,” the press release said.
