ASHLAND — The last meeting of the Town of Ahsland Board for the year was held Thursday night.
Due to changes in the sales tax distribution, towns with large fund balances will not be given as much in sales tax revenues as those with smaller fund balances. Because the Town of Ashland has one of the largest fund balances in Chemung County, much of the meeting involved inter-fund transfers. Many budget items were moved out of fund balances and placed into reserve accounts.
One particular budget modification came from highway funds. This year, the highway department was left with $42,000 in the budget. The board decided to add these funds to next year’s budget of $80,000 for the highway department, giving the highway department generous funds for roadwork next year.
Supervisor Vern Robinson presented the matter of needing to make arrangements for mowing in the town. An option would be hiring someone to do the mowing and adding them to the payroll; however, the town may need to provide insurance for the individual. Another possibility is hiring a landscaper. The board intends to further research the options before making a decision.
An organizational meeting was set to take place just before the next regular town meeting. The January regular meeting on the 9th begins at 7 p.m.
