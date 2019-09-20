WAVERLY — A three month audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office did not bring back good news to the Waverly Central School District when it was brought before the school board Thursday.
Specifically, the audit reported several key findings related to the oversight of some of the district’s finances.
“In our audit sample, 30 claims, or 11 percent, totaling $73,865 were not approved by the department head,” the report stated. “And 15 claims, or 5 percent, totaling $69,670 were not approved by the claims auditor.”
Additionally, the report said the senior account clerk’s leave accrual records contained errors, and her sick leave balances exceeded the contractual maximum by 111 days.
As such, the report recommended the following actions:
• That the district implement internal controls to verify that checks, wire transfers and payroll disbursements are accurate and appropriate.
• The the district ensure that the claims auditor receives all claims for payment and requires adequate support for each claim.
Superintendent Eric Knolles acknowledged the findings in the audit report, and said a corrective action plan is already being developed.
Additionally, Knolles and board President Parvin Mensch defended the business staff of the district, noting that a previous meeting between the staff and auditors was, at times, contentious.
“Our folks didn’t deserve the verbiage that they got,” Mensch said. “We were as politically correct as we could be, but the auditors were not our friends this time around. But our staff does a fantastic job.”
“It was certainly an interesting meeting,” Knolles said. “But the key is it’s not about the money. There was nothing wrong with that part. It’s just a procedural thing in the way we check things.”
Knolles added that the issue rested in the area of oversight, and not in the handling of funds.
“We have a small business department, but the auditors just want us to do another level of oversight,” he said. “Our staff has been working together for over 20 years, but they want us to do things a different way and add layers of oversight for when we bring in new employees.”
