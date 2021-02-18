Avoiding apprehension
Thomas William McCutcheon, 51, of Sayre, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for default in required appearance and the misdemeanor for DUI: controlled substance or metabolite – first offense.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that at about 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 1, an officer pulled over McCutcheon while patrolling North East street in the borough. Police recognized him and knew he had several warrants and took him into custody without incident.
According to police, McCutcheon went on many tangents once they got back to the office and admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana earlier that day.
His pupils were dilated and his eyes were red and his tangents didn’t make any sense, according to the criminal complaint.
Police charged him with DUI based off of his behavior and tenseness, body actions and his own admittance.
A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Retail Theft
Todd Michael EcCleston, 52, of Athens, was charged with the misdemeanor for retail theft – taking merchandise.
The Athens Township Police Department said that at about 3:18 p.m. on Feb. 8, officers were dispatched to Walmart at 1887 Elmira Street in Sayre for a report on a theft in progress.
Police were told that a male had placed unpaid merchandise under an older green Mustang and was last seen walking in the parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents show that when the officers first met him in the parking lot, he threw what appeared to be a black cable into the snow.
An investigation showed that EcCleston was with another male inside Walmart and took a sander and other items valued at $224.40.
Police said that when an employee approached him he ran off and was seen placing the items under the Mustang.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.