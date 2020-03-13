Counties bracing for COVID-19

County officials on both sides of the state border are preparing themselves as well as cautioning residents as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.
“The landscape is changing on a day-to-day basis,” Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller said Thursday. “In fact, we just got an email that our county commissioners association’s spring meeting has been canceled, which is the week after next.”
Public Safety Director Robert Barnes said county emergency officials are working hard to ensure that accurate, quality information is delivered to residents.
“We’re trying to standardize our message and our message sources for good, quality, accurate information,” he said. “We’re using school systems, industry, social media — to standardize the message for everyone.”
Barnes noted that county employees are updated on a daily basis on new developments regarding the virus.
“Our goal is that every day every employee in Bradford County is kept up to date with facts that are sourced to identifiable sources,” Commissioner Ed Bustin added.
Fellow Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko said the county will encourage employees to stay home if they are feeling ill.
“If you have any of the symptoms, we don’t want you to come to work,” he said. “We want you to stay home and not feel pressured to come in or lose time. We’re going to work with people on that.”
In Tioga County, public health officials updated residents on Thursday as the outbreak continues to unfold.
Officials assured residents that there are still no confirmed cases within the county, and staff is continuously monitoring surveillance of the cases throughout New York State.
Officials are on several weekly calls with the state Department of Health, and preparedness plans are up to date, with county nurses “on the forefront of disease investigation.”
“Public Health hit the ground running this year as Coronavirus appeared, makes headlines, spreads globally, said Public Health Director Lisa McCafferty. “Yes, Covid-19 is a threat, one of many that we continuously monitor and manage; be it disease outbreaks or environmental exposures. We remain proactively engaged providing Tioga County with a robust public health presence focused on prevention, and when warranted, response against both existing and emerging public health threats.”
While there still is no known threat to our area, this is a serious public health concern, especially to individuals over the age of 60 or who have compromised immune systems. It is extremely important to keep yourself healthy and to play a part in the prevention of further spread of the coronavirus.
While there is no vaccination for COVID-19, you can do your part of limiting the spread of this virus by:
• Washing your hands frequently and keeping hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol with you.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid close contact with sick individuals.
• Disinfect frequently touched objects, especially cell phones.
• Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
Individuals who have questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Coronavirus Hotline at 888-364-3065, or Tioga County Public Health at (607)687-8600. For updated information, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.