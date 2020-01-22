ATHENS — The Athens teacher who lost a battle for unemployment benefits last week was reinstated at Lynch-Bustin Elementary before the start of this school year, according to Athens Superintendent Craig Stage.
Stage said that Krista Satterly is currently teaching second grade at Lynch-Bustin after she won an arbitration hearing over her termination, which took place in 2018.
“The district took action in June of 2018. They submitted a statement of charges ... through that process it usually ends up through a grievance arbitration. We were unsuccessful in our arbitration which required us to bring that person back,” said Stage.
The superintendent noted that the school district has put policies in place to prevent further incidents.
“That person has been in since the start of the year. We set up a lot of procedural supports to ensure the safety of everybody,” Stage said.
According to court documents, Satterly was fired in 2018 for inappropriately contacting two male fifth-grade students after school hours.
A parent and another teacher shared their concerns with Lynch-Bustin Principal John Toscano regarding after-school communications between Satterly and two of her students, according to Toscano’s testimony.
Toscano started an investigation and spoke with Satterly, her students, other teachers, both of the students involved in the case and their parents.
“Over the course of the investigation, Toscano obtained text messages from (Satterly) that (Satterly sent to Student 2. (Satterly) admitted she initiated contact and text messaged with Student 2 after school hours. Included in these messages, (Satterly) asked Student 2 if it was okay if she texted him, how his day was going and if he was still happy,” court documents show.
Satterly texted both students and asked if she “could come to their houses and if they wanted to see another movie, and she sent them music with explicit lyrics,” according to court documents.
“(Satterly) failed to provide any reason as to why she repeatedly contacted these two students after hours on a personal level that was outside of the normal student and teacher relationship. Additionally, (Satterly) gave Student 1 and Student 2 candy and $10 iTunes gift cards, but she did not give these same gifts to the rest of her students,” court documents show.
According to the court documents, Toscano believed “(Satterly’s) behavior to be inappropriate and an unacceptable and unprofessional standard of practice for a teacher.”
Toscano testified that “at the conclusion of his investigation, he determined that (Satterly) ‘went above and beyond the scope of her job responsibilities, and acted inappropriately’ by contacting students via text message and by looking for students’ contact information.”
A Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania panel upheld a lower board’s decision to deny Satterly any unemployment benefits for the work she missed due to the termination in 2018.
The Athens Area Education Association responded to the court ruling in a statement to the Morning Times on Tuesday night.
“In response to the recent Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania decision regarding Krista Satterly, the Athens Area Education Association (AAEA) represents all of its members equally to secure all members are ensured that their constitutional due process rights are afforded to them without passion or prejudice,” said AAEA President William Bresser.
Bresser also talked about the arbitration process which allowed Satterly to be reinstated to the Athens Area School District.
“After the Association and the School District present evidence to an independent arbitrator at discipline hearings, to include termination proceedings, the determination of the arbitrator’s findings must be adhered to by both sides. Therefore, at the end of the day, the arbitrator decides the extent of discipline, if any, that is imposed,” Bresser said.
