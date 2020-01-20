SPENCER — Mayor Kenneth Sutfin from the Village of Spencer spoke during the open floor Tuesday evening at the Spencer Town Board Meeting regarding the petition to dissolve the Village of Spencer.
Sutfin related that petitioners expected the petition to begin a study of the possibilities of dissolving the village; however, the petition only begins the process of dissolution which does not require a study to be conducted.
The Spencer Town Board advised that the vote to decide whether or not to continue with the dissolution of the village be held first to see if people are serious about dissolving the town before investing in a study. Even if the vote passes to continue with the dissolution of the village, another vote follows to decide whether or not voters wish to follow dissolution according to a plan that both the village and town boards would create.
Development or absolution of a town planning board is on hold until the board is aware of how many volunteers are available for a planning board. Finding volunteers has proved difficult in the past, making meeting the five member minimum for a planning board difficult.
Funding for training of planning board members is available. The Town Board plans to advertise positions for volunteers and asks that potential volunteers contact Terri MacCheyne or attend a board meeting.
After brief discussion regarding benefits of being a member of the Association of Towns, a state-wide association, and its off-shoot, the Upstate New York Towns Association, the Spencer Town Board decided to buy membership into both associations. Consideration was given for only being a member of one, but both serve the needs of the Town of Spencer, leading the board to its decision.
