OWEGO — The Tioga County Public Health Department on Monday confirmed the second positive COVID-19 case in the county — one week after the county’s first case was confirmed.

Public health staff are currently working to determine individuals that may have had close contact with this person in days prior. At this time, no other information will be given out about the positive case.

Tioga County Public Health officials stated that they understand that this may be a worrisome time for residents.

“We want to help reassure you that our department is working hard to help our residents stay as safe and healthy as possible,” officials said.

They are doing that by:

• Having the office staffed seven days a week.

• Monitoring quarantined individuals on a daily basis through phone calls.

• Communicating with local providers and hospitals.

• Coordinating efforts between multiple Tioga County departments.

• Continuously getting the most up-to-date information out to the community.

As of March 22, Tioga County had 67 individuals in mandatory quarantine, eight individuals in precautionary quarantine and 68 tests pending.

Daily updates can be found online at ph.tiogacountyny.com.

