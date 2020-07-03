ELMIRA — Chemung County reported a new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 116.

However, with another reported recovery, the number of active cases remains at two.

Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the virus, and 111 have recovered.

The number of cases in Tioga County remains at 154, according to a press release.

Nine of those cases are currently active.

The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.

The number of recoveries in the county is 122, with at least 45 coming from Elderwood.

New York State has seen over 419,000 cases of COVID-19, and over 32,000 related deaths.

In Pennsylvania, the number of cases in Bradford County remained at 58 on Thursday, according to the State Department of Health.

Six of the cases are probable, and 52 are confirmed.

Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 21.

Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania has seen over 88,000 cases of coronavirus and over 6,700 people have died.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9463 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

