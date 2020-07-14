Athens residents lodge complaints over fireworks

ATHENS — Fireworks have been an issue throughout the Valley this summer and a group of Athens residents showed up at Monday’s Athens Borough Council meeting to express their displeasure.
The words were impactful and the borough council was moved by what was said. That being said, a law passed at the state level in 2017 is making it hard to take action to curb the “constant barrage,” as one resident put it.
After the public comments and before a lengthy discussion even really got under way, Council President Bill Cotton set up a committee to look into the matter. The council also indicated a willingness to work with other Valley municipalities to address the matter as a group.
Athens’ Marge Ross was the first to speak. She wanted people to know that they weren’t there to ruin anybody’s Fourth of July celebration.
“There is a legitimate place for fireworks on holidays and we are not here to stop that,” she stated. “We are here for this out-of-control, night-after-night, week-after-week, month-after-month bombardment.”
She also noted the effect of the 2017 law, which is having an impact around the state.
“I think that when the state changed the law that was put into effect in 1939 that they let the genie out of the bottle,” she said. “I don’t know how we can put it back, but somehow, we have got to enforce ordinances, some of which are already in effect for disturbing the peace.”
“Our citizens who are doing this think that, because fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania it gives them the right to discharge them any time of the day or night at will. We have numerous veterans in this Valley that have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”
Ross noted that her brother, Michael, was one such veteran.
“I live with him every day when this is happening. I see it. And our dear pets are struggling. My poor dog is totally traumatized. All I’m asking — and again, I thank our police officers here in the Valley who respond when we call. I know how frustrated they are and feel for them as well — but something has to be done.”
The major impact, though, came when two residents with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder took the floor.
“I put in 25 years active duty. I served in Vietnam,” said Michael Ross. “I get thanked every day for my service and then every night I’m laying in bed wanting to crawl under the bed. I just lay there and shake night-after-night-after night. I’m sure there are laws against noise. All I’m asking is start enforcing some of these laws.”
Jim Tanning’s statement was even more impactful.
The Bradford County Humane Officer, Tanning is a combat veteran with time in Lebanon and Iraq — and PTSD.
“The sounds of the explosions bring back bad memories,” said Tanning. “You have no choice but to relive the memory. The sound is so vivid, you think you’re still there.
“Imagine driving a truck in an alley going very slow, trying not to destroy awnings set up by locals who are trying to sell their goods. You’re only in this alley because the vehicle ahead of you took a wrong turn. As you pull up to a stand, there’s a local there with his hand behind his back. He pulls a gun up to your face, inches away. As he fires he goes down. You don’t know how he missed. You don’t know why you’re still alive. You just hit the gas and get out of there as fast as you can.
“That’s what I see after a night of listening to constant fireworks.”
Cotton chalked the increase in fireworks use up, to some degree, to COVID-19.
“I think a lot of this comes from COVID frustration with people,” said Cotton. “They have a little extra money in their pockets so they bought fireworks and It’s just blowing off steam with black powder.”
Athens Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp. said there may be some value in working together.
“I agree it would be useless if we had one rule, Sayre had another rule, Athens Township had another,” said Roupp. “It has to be consistent.”
Athens Solicitor John Foster said that the issue may not be settled at the local level.
“It really is a state issue,” he said. “Th legislature said you can possess and carry fireworks, so there’s nothing on a local level you can do. There’s talk that the legislature is looking at passing something for the cities, but it’s not going to help Bradford County.”
The one thing that can be done is to lobby the legislature.
“The mayor will do that,” said Roupp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.