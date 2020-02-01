Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Cody Page, 31, of Canton, was sentenced to fines of $150.00, plus court costs, restitution of $666.28, for the offense of Harassment, a summary offense.
Chief Doug Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Page for the offense occurring on January 4, 2019.
Zachary Burdick, 21, New Albany, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $250.00, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burdick in New Albany Borough on January 1, 2019.
Kristine Lutz, 42, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 29 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lutz for the offense occurring on September 1, 2019.
Gevonta Nowell, 20, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, restitution of $14,202.50, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nowell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroeton Borough on February 17, 2019.
Kelsey McNeal, 24, of Monroeton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, restitution of $6000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor.
Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested McNeal for the offense occurring on May 14, 2019.
Robert Huslander, 20, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 51 months to 16 years, plus court costs for the offenses of Aggravated Assault of Enumerated Class, a felony of the second degree, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a felony of the second degree, and four counts of Aggravated Assault of Enumerated Class by Physical Menace, all felonies of the second degree.
Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck and Trooper Adam Thomas both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hulslander following investigations of incidents that occurred on September 1, 2019, in West Burlington Township and September 15, 2019, also in West Burlington Township.
Cassandra Beidleman, 27, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to 12 months, Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, and restitution of $510.00, for the offenses of Insurance Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree, and Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Detective John Colan of the NEPA Insurance Fraud Task Force arrested Beidleman for the offense occurring on February 14, 2019.
Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Beidleman following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on June 7, 2019.
Dakota Devine , 23, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $14,202.50, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Conspiracy, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Devine following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroeton Borough on February 17, 2019.
Lynette Ford, 35, of Sayre, was sentence to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (2/10), a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ford for the offense occurring on October 23, 2019.
Florence Murray, 46, Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to nine months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Murray following investigation of an incident on March 21, 2018.
Christopher Wojcak, 35, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Wojcak for the offense occurring on September 12, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.