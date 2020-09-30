Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss announced Tuesday the closure of all municipally-owned athletic fields in the county, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Fields will be closed for approximately two weeks, and will be permitted to reopen on or about October 14.
According to a press release, fields in the Towns of Big Flats, Elmira, Horseheads and Southport; the Villages of Elmira Heights and Horseheads; the City of Elmira as well as all fields owned by the county will be closed.
The Chemung County fairgrounds were also included in the closure.
Moss said the spike in coronavirus cases is not the only reason for the closure.
He said that youth athletic programs in the county have failed to comply with safety guidelines and regulations set by the Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Forward Program.
There were 88 active cases in the county as of Tuesday.
