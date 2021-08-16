Ashley White, 35, Towanda, PA, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to 12 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs. White had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on January 14, 2020.
Kyle Mayer, 21, Williamsport, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 years to 17 years; he will also register as a sexual offender for 25 years, plus court costs, for the offenses of statutory sexual assault, a felony of the second degree, and corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mayer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on March 5, 2020.
Trapper Stone, 18, Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on October 12, 2020.
Dustin Westbrook, 36, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 39 months plus 60 days to 9 years, fines of $1250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and other traffic summary offenses.
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Westbrook following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on January 23, 2020.
Joseph Gruver, 21, of Laceyville, PA, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gruver following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on March 12, 2021.
Justin Watson, 41, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford county correctional facility for 5 months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Watson for the offense occurring on January 27, 2021.
Michael Rooker, 28, of Ulster, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rooker for the offense occurring on July 18, 2019.
David Parker, 59, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 months to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 48 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, drug related, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Parker for the offenses occurring on September 20, 2020.
Jack Maloney-Williams, 29, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violation can result in incarceration; plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a schedule 1subance, 1-10 grams, a felony offense.
Trooper Stephen Lehman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney-Williams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on May 22, 2021.
Shawn Lyman, 44, of Springfield, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 21 months, plus court costs, his sentence will be consecutive to his other sentences, for the offense of false alarm to 911, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Lyman for the offense occurring on February 8, 2021.
James Kithcart, 34, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kithcart following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on January 19, 2021.
Widler Jean, 27, of Orlando, FL, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, he will also register as a sex offender for 15 years, for the offenses of indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Jean for the offenses occurring on August 26, 2020.
Sara Miller, 33, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Miller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on January 5, 2021.
Malinda Martin, 39, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (drug related, first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on December 4, 2020.
David Parker, 59, Wysox, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 3 days to 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (general impairment), a misdemeanor. Parker had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Trooper Scott Shipman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on September 2, 2018.
Ryan Pozzi, 21, Rome, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 25 months to 84 months, plus court costs, his sentences will be consecutive to his other sentences. Pozzi had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offenses of theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years),(minor in car) a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pozzi following investigations of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on June 23, 2020 and Rome Borough on June 29, 2020.
Heather L. Williams, 38, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (first offense in 10 years), (minor in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on May 2, 2020.
Fredrick Peters, 28, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for 36 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), (minor in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Peters for the offense occurring on November 29, 2020.
Brandon J. Oakley, 33, Owego, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Oakley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on October 1, 2020.
Timothy Glisson, 27, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Glisson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on January 17, 2021.
Craig Dauberman, 47, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dauberman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Borough on September 13, 2020.
Joshua Smith, 29, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence,(highest rate), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on November 15, 2020.
Arthur C. Everly, 41, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months 29 days, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Bryan Bellows and Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Everly for the offenses occurring on October 6, 2019 and November 19, 2019.
Edward C. Burgess, 23, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 months to 23 months 29 days, will pay fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of statutory sexual assault, 4-8 years older, a felony of the second degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burgess following investigation of incidents that occurred in Tuscarora Township on June thru August 2017.
Boe J. Blake, 42, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 59 days to 18 months, plus court costs for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blake following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on November 25, 2020.
Christopher Acham, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Rick Finnegan of the PA Game Commission arrested Acham for the offense occurring on December 20, 2021.
Daniel Rumsey, 23, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 23 months 29 days, fines of $550.00, plus cost courts, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rumsey for the offense occurring on September 2, 2019.
