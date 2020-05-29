SAYRE — Let the bands play and let the fireworks fly.
Those were the main takeaways from Wednesday night’s Sayre Borough Council meeting.
The council approved the William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series which will run from June 17 through August 19.
In the middle of that, the borough will host a fireworks display on Saturday, July 4. That will be just fireworks without the other festivities the borough has had in their recent End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Displays.
The End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display is also still on and is slated for Saturday, Aug. 22.
In other action, the borough council approved the advertisement for bids for paving and concrete work as part of the DPW equipment storage building project.
The borough also passed a resolution requesting approximately $235,400 in grant funds to complete the third and final phase of the Diahoga Trail. The new section of the trail will be built on top of the borough’s levee system between South Higgins Avenue and North Thomas Avenue.
In addition, the council approved the advertisement for bids for this year’s paving project. The following areas are included in this year’s project:
- Bradford Street from North Elmer Avenue to North Lehigh Avenue.
- Elk Street from Harris Street to Sunset Street.
- Peck Street from Cayuta Street to Harris Street.
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Lockhart Street to Stevenson Street.
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Stevenson Street to Vista Drive.
- Summit Street from Mill Street to Center Street.
- North Wilbur Ave (east side) from 427 feet north of Mohawk Street to Onondaga Street.
- Hayden Street from Desmond Street to South Lehigh Avenue.
- Linden Street from College Hill to Mill Street.
- Linden Street from Mill Street to the 90-degree turn.
- Mill Street from Linden Street to Summit Street.
- Plummer Street from Linden Street to Elstree Street.
- Summit Street from Lewis Street to Mill Street.
- South Thomas Avenue from the hydrant at the DPW north for 400 feet.
- South Thomas Avenue from the hydrant at the DPW in the southbound lane for 210 feet.
- South Wilbur Avenue from Harrison Street ton the borough line.
In addition, the borough is looking to patch North Wilbur Avenue for 427 feet from Mohawk Street.
